Nashik @ 10 degrees Celsius

Nashik
For the past six days since Monday last, Nashik is witnessing slight flactuations in its night temperature with mercury howevering around 12.0 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature again dropped to 10 degrees yesterday after last Monday's 10.2 degrees. In between there were slight flactuations in night temperature level.
At Niphad, a minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsuus was recorded yesterday from Saturday's 10.5 degrees.
Half of December passed without severe cold in most parts of the state including Nashik. In the second half of December the winter chill was felt in most parts of the state. The India Meteorological Department, Mumbai has forecast "dry weather very likely" in Nashik for the next four days. However, the Meteorological Department has predicted that the minimum temperature in the State will drop by two to four degrees further in the next few days.
The end of the year brought chilly winters in North India, resulting in dense fog. The IMD predicted a minimum temperature drop of 2-4°C over central India and Maharashtra, as well as other regions of the country due to cold wave conditions in some areas.
According to agriculture expertes this temperature level is good for rabi season crops. Increasing cold is beneficial for crop growth. Due to this, an atmosphere of satisfaction is seen among the farmers.
In the meantime, night temperatures markedly above normal (5.0°C or more) at a few places over Haryana; appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.1°C ) at many places over Vidarbha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh; at a few places over Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam; above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places over Odisha; at a few places over Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Gujarat State, West Bengal, Sikkim and Punjab; at isolated places over Rajasthan and Rayalaseema.
They were below normal (- 1.6°C to -3.1°C) at a few places over Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal; at isolated places over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andaman, Nicobar Islands and near normal over rest parts of the country. The lowest minimum temperature of 4.3°C is reported at Amritsar (Punjab) over plains of the country.