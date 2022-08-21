Narrow escape for father and daughter at Pandav Leni

NASHIK: A tourist visiting Pandav Leni fell down along with his three-year-old daughter. They were rescued with the help of personal help and a fire brigade. According to the information received, Sania Sanchez, who came from Marol, Mumbai in the afternoon, went to Pandav Leni for a trek.

While climbing Pandav Leni, the tourist suddenly lost his balance and fell down with his three-year-old daughter. The said incident was immediately reported to the fire brigade and volunteers. After witnessing the incident, the private climbers and the firefighters rescued the duo after three hours of tireless efforts.

Sanchez, who sustained serious injuries, was admitted to a private hospital in Tilakwadi by ambulance with the help of a special stretcher.

The three-year-old girl is said to have suffered minor injuries. They were rescued with the help of the volunteers and fire brigade personnel MN Madhe, SK Shinde, BN Khode, RS Nakil, MS Gangurde and JS Santras.