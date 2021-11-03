Namco donates Rs. 11 lakh

NASHIK: The 94th All India Marathi Literary Convention is to be held in Nashik. As a host to such a reputed convention; it must be held with topmost preparations. For this, the Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had appealed for financial support. The NAMCO has come forward to the call of Bhujbal and have handed over a check of Rs. 11 lakh Chhagan Bhujbal, the receptionist of the convention.

On the occasion, Hemant Dhatrak, Chairman, Nashik Merchant Co-op Bank, former ministers Jayakumar Rawal and Pankaja Munde were present. Receptionist Bhujbal said that Namco Bank has always helped in social work.

Has given a helping hand to many organizations. It has given big support to the upcoming literary convention in Nashik. He appealed to the organizations to come forward and continue to help.

Chairman Hemant Dhatrak, Vice President Prakash Dayama, Public Relations Director Shobha Chhajed, Senior Leaders and Directors Vasant Geete, Sohanlal Bhandari, Vijay Sane and all members of the Board were present on the occasion. Jayaprakash Jategaonkar, the chief functionary of convention thanked the office bearers of Namco Bank.