Namami Goda project to gather momentum

Simhastha Kumbh Mela will be held in Nashik in 2027. As the Namami Goda project must be completed before that, the Commissioner and Administrator of Nashik Municipal Corporation Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar is trying hard. He has called for the DPR of the Sabarmati Riverfront project in Gujarat. Docks will be developed and beautified under the ‘Namami Goda’ project on the lines of the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. The central government is going to allot Rs 1823 crore to the municipal corporation for cleaning and beautifying the Goda under the ‘Namami Goda’ project.