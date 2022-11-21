Namami Goda project to gather momentum

Nashik
Kumbh Mela, which is held in Nashik every 12 years, will now be held in 2027. Planning and preparations have started at the local administration level along with the government.
The Municipal Commissioner has constituted a committee in this regard and the committee will soon submit the report of the priority works to the Municipal Commissioner.
Meanwhile, the Namami Goda project will be completed on the basis of a fund of Rs 1823 crore from the Central government. The municipal administration has started efforts for this project and it is likely to be completed by the upcoming Kumbh Mela.
The then mayor of Bharatiya Janata Party, Satish Kulkarni, demanded that the central government should develop the Namami Goda project on the banks of the river Godavari, which is the Ganga of the South. He had followed up on this and sanctioned a fund of about Rs 1823 crore.
The Namami Goda project process is currently in its final stages and two of the seven consultants were disqualified, the municipal corporation is in financial negotiations with one of the lowest bidders after studying the five qualified applications.
After its completion, the DPR of the Namami Goda project will be prepared through the consultant. Also, the work will be speeded up by correspondence between the central and state governments.
Simhastha Kumbh Mela will be held in Nashik in 2027. As the Namami Goda project must be completed before that, the Commissioner and Administrator of Nashik Municipal Corporation Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar is trying hard. He has called for the DPR of the Sabarmati Riverfront project in Gujarat. Docks will be developed and beautified under the ‘Namami Goda’ project on the lines of the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. The central government is going to allot Rs 1823 crore to the municipal corporation for cleaning and beautifying the Goda under the ‘Namami Goda’ project.