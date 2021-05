New Delhi: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu today (Saturday) called for striving to strengthen and preserve valuable institution 'family'. On the occasion of International Day of Families, the Vice-President tweeted, 'On #InternationalDayofFamilies, let us remember that family is the foundational unit of our society.'

'Family has been our great support system in every situation, helping us to take care of each other. Let us all strive to strengthen & preserve this valuable institution, he said.