Naidu calls for imparting value-based education

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu today (Friday) stressed the need to impart value-based education for all round development of the individual and making value-based teaching and learning an integral part of the education system.</p>.<p>Speaking at the online launch of 'Heartfulness All India Essay Writing Event' organised by Shri Ram Chandra Mission in partnership with the United Nations Information Centre for India and Bhutan, he lauded the initiative and said such events stimulate younger minds and enable them to think positively in their lives.</p><p>He opined that need for value-based education assumed greater importance in the present-day, fast-paced IT-driven material world where access to an explosion of information, technologies, tools and news can be overwhelming, confusing and misdirecting too at times.</p><p>Describing the youth of today as the leaders of tomorrow, Naidu said a nation’s destiny is shaped by its youth.</p><p>Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, he advised people to not become complacent and continue with necessary precautions and expressed hope that sooner than later the worldwide trials for a vaccine will bear fruit.</p><p>The event is a multi-lingual one with entries invited in ten major Indian languages in addition to English. It is held every year to commemorate the United Nations International Day of the Youth between the months of July and November.</p>