Nag Panchami: A message to save the environment

NASHIK: Nag Panchami, also known as Nag Chaturthi and Nagul Chavithi, is celebrated traditionally every year on the Panchami Tithi (fifth day) in the month of Shravan in India. This traditional festival basically underlines ecological importance to save environment. On this auspicious day, devotees, especially women, worship the serpent gods and ask for their forgiveness.

The worship of snakes holds tremendous importance in Hindu culture as Lord Shiva carries them around his neck like a garland. According to popular beliefs, anything offered to snakes would reach the serpent gods, and they will protect the family of devotees.

Significance

The festival is celebrated in Shravan. To please the serpents, devotees offer milk and worship them. However, in many articles written by wildlife biologists and veterinaries, it has been clearly specified that neither do snakes like milk nor do they have a sharp memory. Many wildlife websites have made it clear that snakes aren’t revengeful and don’t store any images in their head.

History

Nag Panchami celebrations started when Takshak, the king of snakes, killed King Janamejaya’s father, Parikshit. To avenge his death, King Janamejaya organised a yagna to wipe out the entire Naga caste. Brahmin Astika Rishi interfered and disrupted the yagna. Since then, this day was dedicated to snakes i.e. Nag Poojan.

According to another story, Lord Krishna killed Kaliya Nag on Panchami Saavan month. He saved the lives of the Gokulvasis. Since then, the festival of Nag Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the month.

Don’t offer milk

Veterinary experts have often pointed out the fact that reptiles cannot digest dairy products. Therefore, a bowl of milk won’t attract snakes on the day of Nag Panchami. The only reason snakes drink milk is dehydration or thirst. Many snakes are trapped a month before festivals and are ill-treated. Due to dehydration and less food, they drink milk to overcome weakness.

Strict checking in Battis Shirala

The police, the forest department, and the local administration will keep an eye on the residents of Battis Shirala town of Sangli during Nag Panchami. The town is famous for worshipping cobras on Nag Panchami — which falls on August 13 this year.

The snake mandals usually catch the cobras, exhibit them and also carry out a procession. They also make cobras compete, and snakes that rise the highest and look the most beautiful are rewarded. After a decade-long battle led by wildlife activists, the tradition was banned by the Bombay high court in 2014. The review petition was also dismissed in 2017.

Ajit Patil, an animal activist from Sangli district had filed a PIL in Bombay High Court to put an end to cruelties committed by the villagers against the cobras during Nag Panchami. The snake groups and volunteers used to catch snakes 15 to 20 days before Nag Panchami in plastic bottles, small baskets, clay pots, and gunny bags. They used to feed them milk, which isn’t their natural food, and the snakes used to suffer. However, the Bombay High Court banned it and asked the forest department to release all the snakes caught during the festival.