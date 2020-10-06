My Family, My Responsibility campaign : Various competitions to be organised

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong></p><p>Those persons and social organisations which will take part in awareness and health checking programme under My Family, My Responsibility campaign.</p>.<p>The campaign has been started by state government to curb Corona spread.</p><p>Nashik Municipal Corporation has started to survey and detect Covid suspect patients under the campaign.</p><p>The volunteers will visit door-to-door to conduct health check of each persons in cities, villages and remote areas of the state. Those persons with comorbidity will be given treatment.</p><p>In addition, awareness about health will be created among people. This drive will be conducted between October 15 to 25, 2020. It will be completed in two phases.</p><p>Essay competitions, poster competitions, messages competitions and health competitions will be conducted for individuals, while organisations will be awarded as per their functioning.</p><p>A committee under the District Collector will be appointed to check the material which will be received for these competitions and to give marks to them. Three prizes will be given. They will be given at state, district, municipal and state assembly constituency levels.</p><p>Citizens and organisations should take part in the competitions in large numbers, NMC health and medical department has urged.</p>