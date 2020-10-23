My Family, My Responsibility campaign: Home visit to 96% families, 93% villagers in first phase



Nashik: The first phase of 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign has been completed in the district. As many as 96 per cent families and 93 per cent villagers in rural Nashik have been screened through this campaign. After the completion of the first phase, the campaign will now be expanded to the second phase.



The inspection of the survey will be conducted and the responsibility has been handed over to the medical authorities. Normally, one out of every 50 families will be examined in a mixed manner. This will ensure that no patient or family will be deprived of the examination.



In view of the growing prevalence of Covid-19, the 'My Family My Responsibility' campaign is being implemented under the concept of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure timely treatment of Covid-19 patients in the state, control of the health department over the elderly and chronic illnesses patients. The campaign started on September 17 and will continue till October 25. The first phase of this campaign has been completed in the rural areas of the district. In the first phase, 1,943 teams appointed under the health department have examined 45. 07 lakh people from 8.56 lakh families.



Health workers and volunteers have reached out to 96% of the families in the district and they have taken information of 93% of the people. While getting information about the diseases of the citizens, they have made sure by measuring fever and oxygen level in blood. The suspects were immediately admitted to Covid Center.



Inspection of survey on weekly basis



After the first phase, the suspects were immediately admitted to the Covid Center. After the first phase, the second phase has started. In the second phase, the taluka medical officer, medical officer, community officer, psychiatric medical officer, and other officers have been ordered to inspect one family for every 50 houses and submit a separate report to control the inspection of the team and to ensure that no suspected patient is left out. Incident Manager and Additional Chief Executive Officer Ravindra Shinde has instructed the block development officers that no person should be found positive in the survey. Shinde said the matter would be reviewed on a weekly basis.