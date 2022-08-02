MVP election announced; voting on Aug 28

NASHIK: The election programme for the five-year elections of the Nashik District Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Sanstha has been announced. The nomination forms will be available from Friday (August 05) and the forms will be accepted between August 07 and 11. Voting will be held on August 28, and the counting of votes and results will be announced on August 29.The term of the executive board of MVPS, which is the largest educational institution in the district, ends in August.
The five-yearly election of the board of directors is being held for the period from 2022 to 2027. The sale of the nomination form will start on Friday. Voter lists, constitution and election rules will be made available for sale at the election board office. The work of the election office will continue on all other holidays except August 15, a public holiday.
In this regard, a meeting of the executive board of the organization was held on Sunday.
In this meeting, a one-member arbitrator was appointed for the MVP election. Adv Bhaskar Rao Chaure was appointed as the president of the election board by the organization. Dr D D Kajale will work as the secretary on the board. As members, Adv Ramdas Khandve and Adv Mahesh Patil will assist him.
The meeting was attended by President Dr Tushar Shewale, General Secretary Neelima Pawar, Chairman Manikrao Boraste and the executive board.
Election timeline
Nomination papers available – August 05
Submission of nomination papers – August 07 to 11
Scrutiny of forms – August 12
Eligible candidates’ list release - August 16
Candidature withdrawal deadline - August 19
Final list of candidates - August 19
Election symbols’ distribution- August 19
Voting - August 28
Counting and results - August 29