MVP election announced; voting on Aug 28

The five-yearly election of the board of directors is being held for the period from 2022 to 2027. The sale of the nomination form will start on Friday. Voter lists, constitution and election rules will be made available for sale at the election board office. The work of the election office will continue on all other holidays except August 15, a public holiday.

In this regard, a meeting of the executive board of the organization was held on Sunday.

In this meeting, a one-member arbitrator was appointed for the MVP election. Adv Bhaskar Rao Chaure was appointed as the president of the election board by the organization. Dr D D Kajale will work as the secretary on the board. As members, Adv Ramdas Khandve and Adv Mahesh Patil will assist him.

The meeting was attended by President Dr Tushar Shewale, General Secretary Neelima Pawar, Chairman Manikrao Boraste and the executive board.

Election timeline