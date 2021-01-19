MVA scores victory in district

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress has registered a huge victory in Gram Panchayat elections held in Nashik district after securing the highest number of seats. The results show that voters gave an opportunity to young faces, while old faces succeeded in retaining their seats at a few places.</p>.<p>A total of 11,056 candidates for a total of 4,229 seats in 565 Gram Panchayats were in the fray. The counting of votes was held on Monday. District administration informed that the process was held smoothly. The vote counting began at 10 am at tehsil offices at 13 taluka places of the district. A total of 740 employees were appointed for the process. </p><p>The supporters of winning candidates were seen expressing their joy. Meanwhile, social distancing norms were flouted at all vote counting centres. Though there was a ban on gulal, supporters threw gulal in the air to celebrate the victory of their candidates.</p>.<div><blockquote>The vote counting process was held in a smooth manner. There was no untoward incident reported. Also, there were no technical glitches.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- Suraj Mandhare, District Collector</span></div>