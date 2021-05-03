MVA, Cong will provide security to Poonawalla if needed: Patole

Mumbai: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee(MPCC) president Nana Patole today (Monday) said the case of threat to Adar Poonawalla of the Serum Institute in Pune, which produces the corona vaccine, is extremely serious.

Addressing press conference in Mumbai Patole said that Poonawala himself said that he has been threatened by a key political person and that he should reveal the identity.

Poonawala should come to India from London as soon as possible in the interest of the country and produce vaccines in large quantities and meet India's need for vaccines the MVA state government and Congress will provide security to him if needed, he said.

Patole further said that while Punawala had not sought any security, the central government had provided him Y-grade security. If a person wants to provide security, his life is in danger and after the application of the concerned person, he is provided security but the central government provided security to Punawala without asking, what is the politics behind this, he questioned.

Is security provided to keep an eye on Poonawala. This should be disclosed by Poonawala and the Central Government, he demanded.

The central government has agreed to provide 4.38 lakh remedies to Maharashtra till April 30, but only 2.50 lakh were received. The situation in the state has deteriorated and the black market has increased. The pockets of the patients' families are being cut. The Congress state president said that the entire central government was responsible for this mess, he added.