Muslims ready for Ramadan amid Covid shadow

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Islamic month of fasting, Ramadan, is likely to begin on April 14, amid a resurgence in Covid-19 cases and a rollout of the vaccination program in the country. Last year, the holy month coincided with the beginning of the pandemic, forcing Muslims around the world to shift community prayers and social gatherings to virtual platforms. </p>.<p>Various health and cultural organizations, including the WHO and the Islamic Centre of India, have issued protocols to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic. The WHO, in its “key messages”, said crowded “mercy tables” should be avoided and individual pre-packaged boxes/servings of food should be preferred. </p><p>It suggested the use of digital technology for sadaqat or zakah, a form of almsgiving as a religious obligation. It said the International Islamic Fiqh Academy has ruled that zakat money may be used to procure and deploy COVID19 vaccines. During the Ramadan fast, most Muslims abstain from food and drink during the day. The World Health Organisation said virtual gatherings and limited physical attendance should be considered for hosting sohoor or sehri (the predawn meal) and iftar (meal to break the fast). The Islamic Centre of India has called for adherence to all COVID-19 protocols during Ramzan. In other guidelines, it said:</p><p>— Ramadan fasts are the duty of every Muslim, so all must keep fast.</p><p>— Only one and a half paragraphs of Tarawih should be read in mosques.</p><p>— All Ramadan observers should be home before the night curfew begins.</p><p>— Wearing masks and social distancing should be taken care of. On Sunday, Nashik district recorded 3741 fresh cases of the coronavirus, pushing the number of active cases beyond the 2.30 lakh mark.</p>