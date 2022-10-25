Music concert mesmerises audiences

Nashik

The festival of lights is being celebrated throughout the city with the same fervour but in a variety of ways. On Sunday morning, there was a sight of the artists who performed one of the best evergreen songs that dominated the hearts of Marathi fans, and the listeners who appreciated them with open voices.

In the courtyard of the IMA hall, the melodies left people mesmerized as the concert gained momentum because of the performances of the singers.

For the first time, a beautiful music concert was organised on the occasion of Diwali by the women’s group of the Nashik branch of the Indian Medical Association and Swarsaj Entertainment.

Singer Shruti Joshi performed Vasant Bapat’s song ‘Gagan Sadan Tejomay’ at 6:15 am on the premises of the IMA hall in Shalimar to start the concert.

Evergreen songs like Swar Aale Duruni, Kevha Tati Pahaate, Pahile Na Mi Tula, and Dis Char Jhale Mann, were rendered by Nachiket Desai, and Sai Joshi. They received enthusiastic applause.

Lyricist Vasant Bapat, Madhusudan Kalelkar, Suresh Bhat, Sudhir Moghe, Shanta Shelke, Raja Bade, G D Madgulkar, N D Mahanor, Soumitra, Guru Thakur mesmerised audiences.

Siddharth Kadam, who performed amazing drumming before the performance of Raja Bade’s composition ‘Kalidar Kapuri Paan’, was also appreciated by the fans.

On this occasion, Akshay Kavle, Pranav Haridas, Saurabh Shirke, and Siddharth Kadam performed with their melodious voices. The concert ended with the song ‘Jayostute Jayostute’ by Veer Savarkar. At this time Dr Prashant Deore was felicitated. IMA president Dr Rajshree Patil, Dr Shalaka Bagul, Dr Prerna Shinde, and secretary Dr Vishal Pawar moderated the music feast.