Museums: A time travel into the past

NASHIK: International Museum Day is celebrated every year on 18th May to create awareness among people about the importance of the Museum and its significance in preserving history. Museums play a significant role in enlightening us about different cultures, places, species, historic artefacts, paintings, and other important considerations of the past. Museums reflect time travel as they take us to another world, where we witness all the noteworthy items/experiences of history.

They are known for cultural and historical preservations and guiding the visitors about the diversity and varieties that exist. Every year, a particular theme is dedicated to the day in order to do justice to the whole existence of museums and appreciate the societies managing them.

The theme for IMD 2021 is “The future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine”. The International Community of Museums celebrates this day since 1977 to celebrate the special community that manages and keeps history alive. Last year, more than 37,000 museums participated in the event in about 158 countries. The event organised by the community can last a day or even a whole week.

Following the theme, the international community invites museums, their professionals, and societies to create new innovative models, and practical solution to meet the challenges of the present. The community even focuses on the challenges faced by the museums. Being a non-profit permanent institution, museums are known to serve the information required for enjoyment, thesis, study, or even writing.

Once the pandemic ends, people can visit these famous museums in India for a magnificent experience. '