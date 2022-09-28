Murtipratishta Mahotsav’s yatra lights up city

NASHIK: BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir has decided to build a Swaminarayan temple in every district of Maharashtra. The Murtipratishta Mahotsav, organised in Kevadi Baan area’s Swaminarayan Mandir temple, was celebrated with utmost enthusiasm and fervour in the city.

The grand yatra started from Golf Club Maidan – Taran Talav area. It passed from Trimbak Naka Signal, CBS, Shalimar, Sangli Bank, Meher Singal, Ashok Stambh, Ravivar Karanja, Panchavati Karanja, Nimani Bus Stand, Old Adgaon Naka, New Adgaon Naka, Tapovan Corner Pillar No. 44 - Digambar Akhara, and concluded at BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Kevadi Baan.

Even though the city received light to moderate rains from 04:00 pm to 05:00 pm, it failed to dampen the festive spirit. Instead, the devotees got all the more excited, and dhol tasha members started playing the drums with all their force and happiness. The number of female devotees was huge in the procession.

Venerable Bhaktipriyadas Swami, Venerable Viveksagardas Swami, Venerable Tyagavallabhadas Swami, Pujya Ghanshyamcharandas Swami, Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game and his wife Bharti Game participated in Vishwashanti Mahayagna yesterday.

Hundreds of devotees from Gujarat, Mumbai, Pune, North Maharashtra region, etc, along with devotees from all corners of Maharashtra like Nashik, Pune, Dhule, Jalgaon, and Aurangabad participated in the Vishwashanti Mahayagya ceremony organised on the premises of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple.