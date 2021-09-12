Murderer arrested after 23 years

DEOLALI CAMP: Ravindra Pandey, a fugitive prisoner in the Vaibhav Katare murder case that took place in Lam Road area of Deolali Camp 23 years ago, was arrested by a team of Nashik Crime Branch Unit 2 from Kuwa village in Gujarat.

According to the information received by Assistant Sub-Inspector Shamrao Bhosale from Crime Branch Unit 2, a team of Senior Police Inspector Shriram Pawar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Shamrao Bhosale, Constable Shankar Kale and Police Naik Nandkumar Nandurdikar were sent to Ahmedabad after they received the information about the criminal.

The accused was arrested and team is taking further action against him. The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment in Nashik Road Police Station Crime. The accused was serving his sentence from 1993 to 1998. On February 18, 1998, he was released on a 14-day accumulated leave. Post the leave, he did not appear in jail and a case was registered at Deolali Camp police station.

The accused was untraced for the last 23 years. Acting on a tip-off Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Shamrao Bhosale from Crime Branch Unit 2 arrested the fugitive prisoner.