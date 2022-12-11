Murals create awareness about EoLI

Nashik
In order to create awareness about Ease of Living Index (EoLI) Survey, various murals have been painted on the walls of the Golf Club ground. For public awareness, murals with different concepts were painted on the walls.
Various activities under this survey are being implemented by Nashik Municipal Smart City Development. Through these murals, a message has been given that Nashikites should respond to the Ease of Living Index survey to be conducted from November 9th to December 23rd.
The third phase of the Ease of Living Index survey, which has been conducted for the last two years by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the Union Government, has been started from November 9.
Murals depicting ‘Misal’ which has become identity of Nashik, Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which is held every 12 years, city bus transport facility launched through Smart City, city’s identity as a wine capital, role played by the health personnel in Nashik as a Covid warrior during the Corona period, progress of Nashik to become an IT hub, Godavari river and ghats were painted here.