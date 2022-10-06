Municipal services at a click soon

On the other hand, village development is an ambitious project being implemented through Smart City Development Company. While concreting and asphalting roads in Nashik and Panchavati Gavthan (village areas), new water pipelines and sewers are also being laid. Also, cable services will also be made underground. Currently, this project is in progress.

Barely 50 per cent of the work has been completed and now the challenge of completing the project in the remaining seven months is facing the BG Shirke Company. After the completion of the work through this company, if there are any problems in the future, these channels will have to be searched.

Also doing GIS mapping in advance instead of destroying roads GIS mapping will be done in advance. So it will become easier for the municipal corporation to find all the channels, informed by Sumant More, Chief Executive Officer of Smart City Company.