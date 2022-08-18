Municipal polls in the new year?

After the change of power in the state, there are indications of a new ward structure and also because of the decision to cancel the number of members increased by the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) government, there are indications that the Nashik municipal elections will be held in the new year in 2023.

When the MVA government was in power, it was ordered to increase the number of corporators by 11 for the Nashik municipal election and hold the election process according to the three-member ward structure. However

After the formation of the Shinde-led government in the state, it was decided to cancel the three-ward structure and continue the old structure. This has created confusion among political parties.

While in power, MVA had announced the three-ward structure for the upcoming municipal elections by increasing the number of corporators. Accordingly, the number of corporators in Nashik Municipal Corporation increased from 122 to 133.

A total of 44 wards were designed according to the three-member strength. However, as soon as the Mahavikas Aghadi govt collapsed, the Shinde faction-led government that came to power cancelled the new ward structure. So the aspirants along with the political parties are in a dilemma. Confusion looms over whether the elections are to be conducted as per the 2017 ward structure, or the proposed new ward formula.

It was expected that the state government would issue guidelines in this regard. However, no new notification has been received in this regard so far.