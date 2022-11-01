Municipal officials run 3 kilometres

Nashik

As per the order of the government, a Unity Run (Ekta Daud) was organised by the Nashik Municipal Corporation yesterday on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary which is celebrated as National Unity Day. Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar along with senior officers and municipal employees participated in this.

At eight o’clock in the morning at the Martyr Anant Kanhere Maidan (Golf Club ground), the officers and employees of all the departments gathered together to kickstart the Unity Run.

The run ended at the municipal swimming pool, along the Emerald Park signal route. On this occasion, the oath was taken on the occasion of National Unity Day. About 250 municipal officials and employees participated in this three-kilometre run. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar along with Additional Commissioner (City) Archana Tambe, Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Menkar, Karuna Dahale, Vijaykumar Mundhe and City Engineer Shivkumar Vanjari joined the run.

NMC observes Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

The oath of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was administered to all the employees in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar at NMC Headquarters.

On the occasion, former prime minister Late Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary was also observed/. Dr Pulkundwar paid floral tributes to the portraits of Indira Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel at 11 am near the reception hall of the municipal corporation headquarters.

Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary is observed as Rashtriya Sankalp Diwas. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

On this occasion, in the presence of the Commissioner, the officers and employees of all departments took oath on National Unity Day. The oath was also administered in six divisional offices of the municipal corporation. Meanwhile, on the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary, tributes were paid at the statue of Indira Gandhi in Shalimar Chowk by the municipal commissioner.