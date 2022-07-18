Municipal elections likely next year

The BJP’s stand was that there should be no election without OBC reservation even when it was in the opposition. Currently, the issue of OBC reservation is in court. Due to this, all municipal elections in the state including Nashik Municipal Corporation are expected to be held in January/February 2023.

During the pandemic, the tenure of some other municipal corporations including Aurangabad and Navi Mumbai in the state had ended and the process to appoint administrators had started.

There was a possibility that the elections of our Nashik Municipal Corporation and all other municipal corporations in the state would be held on time after the end of Corona.

But after the issue of OBC reservation came to the fore, gradually all the elections started getting postponed. After all these developments, the matter reached the Supreme Court. At that time, there was a Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state.

However, the process of municipal elections in the state had started after the court gave instructions to start the election process and announce the dates.

Meanwhile, in the past few days, there have been a lot of developments in the politics of the state and a new government has come to power under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde. Because of this, this government has also announced that elections should not be held without OBC reservation.

On the other hand, according to the order of the court and the State Election Commission, preparations for the municipal elections have started vigorously at the administrative level.

OBC quota biggest hurdle

Barring the OBC reservation which is subjudice, another reservation process as well as the draw of lots for women’s reservations has also been completed. There will be an increase of 11 corporators in Nashik Municipal Corporation this year. Due to this, the number of corporators of Nashik will increase from 122 to 133. For this, 43 three-member and one four-member ward structures have been announced as per the three-member ward system.

Meanwhile, the draft voter list was announced on June 23 and objections were invited till July 3, while the final voter list was to be published on July 16. But it also got an extension and now the final voter list is going to be published on July 21.

Polling likely in January or February

The overall political picture has emerged that the civic elections will not take place until the issue of OBC reservation is resolved. Due to this, there is a possibility that the Nashik municipal election will be held in January or February in the year 2023.

Meanwhile, on September 13, 2022, the term of the Municipal Administrators which is for the first six months is coming to an end. Due to this, the discussion has already started that the state government can also extend the term to the administrators.