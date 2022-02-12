Municipal elections delayed?

NASHIK: If we look at the five yearly election of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), it should have been held this month. However, due to the slow pace of work at the administrative level, the election is likely to be postponed against the backdrop of the ongoing court battle over OBC reservation.

NMC will seek advise from the state government considering the possibility of legal hurdles as the term of the Standing Committee will end at the end of this month and also in the second week of March tenure of the Mayor is ending. A letter in this regard will be sent to the government soon. The term of NMC’s Standing Committee will end on 28th February, at the end of this month, while the term of the Mayoral post will also end on March 14, 2022, two weeks later.

Considering the possibility of a legal dilemma, Nashik Municipal Corporation administration will seek guidance from the state government and further action will be taken as per the instructions given by the government. Five years ago, preparations for the municipal elections were in full swing, and on January 7, 2017, the Model Code of Conduct was also in force. However, this year, despite passing over of February 10, only the draft ward structure has been announced.

Objections have been invited till February 14, after which a scrutiny will be held and the final ward structure will be announced later on. This may further delay the municipal election and create some confusion for the administration. Due to this, the municipal administration has decided to take precaution and seek advice from government.

Elections for 10 Municipal Corporations in the state including Nashik are in a state of uncertainty this term. It is probably that the election will be postponed in view of the politics that has already ignited due to the cancellation of political reservation of OBCs. NMC has already gone through six five-year elections.

However, this is the first time of political uncertainty over the municipal polls. Municipal election was declared on 7th January for the sixth five-year election of NMC in 2017. Voting took place on February 24 and the mayoral election was held on March 14. However, if we consider today in 2022, only the draft ward structure has been announced so far.

Therefore, the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct is still on paper. As per the provisions of the Municipal Corporation Act, five years are assumed from the date on which the first meeting of the newly elected corporators is held.

Accordingly, the term of the present corporator will end on March 14. A similar letter is likely to be handed over by the Municipal Secretary to all office bearers including the Mayor on March 1. After that, the offices of all office bearers will be sealed on March 15.

Administrator on NMC?

The term of office bearers of Nashik Municipal Corporation will end on 15th March. Before that new members and a new Mayor should be appointed. If this does not happen then the administration of NMC is likely to go to the administrator.

Technical issue

The general body meeting (GBM) of Nashik Municipal Corporation will be held on 17th February. Earlier the GBM that was held on March 14, 2017 was only for Mayoral election, there was no other subject in it. Whether there will be a general body meeting till March 14 is also a technical issue which may be a headache for the municipal administration. In this regard, municipal administration is to seek advice from the government. It is understood that next course of action will be decided thereafter.