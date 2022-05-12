Municipal election process begins

NASHIK: As per the order of the Supreme Court, now the State Election Commission (SEC) has issued important orders regarding the municipal elections. Therefore, the final ward structure for the civic general elections of 18 Municipal Corporations in the state including Nashik Municipal Corporation will be published on May 17, informed SEC.

The SEC has directed the Municipal Commissioners of Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Vasai Virar, Ulhasnagar, Solapur, Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Kolhapur, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivali, Thane and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations to prepare final ward structures for the civic elections.

As per the order of the State Election Commission, the structure of the ward has been asked to be ready by May 11. The approval date is May 12. The list of final ward structures is to be announced on May 17.

After submitting the ward structure to the Election Commission today (May 12), the final ward composition will be released on May 17, the SEC stated. It is now clear that the dates for the municipal elections will be announced soon. Nashik Municipal Corporation administration has already completed the preparations as per the instructions of SEC.

This term, the number of corporators in Nashik will increase by 11, to a total of 133 corporators. 43 three-member ward and one 4-member ward has been formed and the final report has already been sent to the State Election Commission. A total of 210 objections were received after the draft ward structure was announced.