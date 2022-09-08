Municipal commissioner walks 4 km to inspect procession route

On this occasion, he ordered to immediately remove all kinds of obstacles on the procession route and complete the remaining works of the Smart City. The Nashik Municipal Corporation has given priority attention to immersion sites and procession routes in the city. Dr Pulkundwar inspected the main Ganesh Visarjan procession route in the city from 7 am in the morning yesterday.

He inspected the four-kilometre stretch between Sarda Circle and Gauri Patangan. The Commissioner also inspected the route from Bytco Point to Dasak Ghat at Nashik Road. It has been ordered that all departments should take care that the procession will be held smoothly.

He took a review of potholes on the procession route, encroachment of vehicles, cleanliness on the route, electric wires etc. from the municipal officials and also made various suggestions.

In the meantime, asphalting work of the procession route and repair work of the chamber has been completed. Various works on the procession route have started. However, as the Smart City works were not completed, he ordered them to complete those works quickly.

He also reviewed the works undertaken by various departments of construction, sewage and water supply, electricity, encroachment, and solid waste.

600 volunteers to be deployed

NASHIK: There is no dearth in the preparation of Ganesh Visarjan on behalf of the municipal administration. The NMC will deploy around 600 volunteers from around 10 different organisations and colleges in the city to help the officers and employees of the municipal corporation.

Artificial and natural ponds have been identified at 71 places in the city area.

Rotary Club Godavari, Rotary Club West, Rotary Club City etc. and students of Bhonsala and KK Wagh College will assist the civic administration.

The NMCy will deploy two lifeguards each at 71 immersion spots to prevent drowning in the river on Ganapati idol immersion day. The immersion will be held tomorrow. Ganeshotsav is being celebrated with great fanfare two years after the pandemic. This year, there are more than 450 public Ganesh Mandals in the city and suburban areas and there are a large number of household Ganesh idols. In view of that, the NMC has identified 71 artificial and natural places in the city area for Ganesh idol immersion.

Looking at the experience of the past few years, the accidents of devotees drowning in water during immersion are increasing. Due to good rainfall this year, the water level is dangerous in many immersion places including the Goda river basin.

Considering this past experience, this year a total of 150 lifeguards will be deployed at 71 immersion sites. Special deployment is being made at Someshwar Falls, Navashya Ganapati, Chopra Lawns and other attractive places to prevent any mishap.