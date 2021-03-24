Municipal Commissioner visits Thakkar’s Dom

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, on Tuesday, visited Dr Punjabrao Deshmukh hostel and Thakkar’s Dome in the city. He instructed to complete the ongoing work immediately. Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is implementing various measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the city. </p>.<p>The arrangement has been made at NMC-run hospitals to accommodate patients in future. The Municipal Commissioner inspected both Dr Deshmukh hostel and Thakkar’s Dome given restarting them again in case there is a shortage of beds. </p><p>The Municipal Commissioner on the occasion instructed to shift students who are currently staying at Dr Deshmukh hospital to a separate building and prepare a plan to keep Covid-19 patients in the rest building.</p><p>He also inspected Thakkar’s Dome and make an arrangement for restarting it again. NMC divisional officer Jayashree Sonawane, Vivek Dhane, Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Avesh Palod and others were also present on the occasion.</p>