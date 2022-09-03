Municipal commissioner visits head office

Citilinc Chief Executive Officer Shivaji Chavanke, chief general manager Bajirao Mali, transport general manager Milind Band, and administration and technical general manager Vasant Gaidhani welcomed Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar.

He visited the command control center of Citilinc and learned about the entire online system. He learned about the latest technology and operations like automatic vehicle system, fleet monitoring system, grievance cell, ticket collection, and others.

Commissioner reviewed the journey and operations of the bus service since its inception till date. After inspecting the head office, the commissioner boarded the bus and inspected the bus service himself. Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Preeti Khartude, transport manager Rajesh Wagh, Ranjit Dhakne, transport manager trainee Ajit Bachhav, Public Relations Officer Deepali Ghatol, executive assistant Pushpak Gorankar, and others were present at the meet.