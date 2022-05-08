Municipal Commissioner to give special attention

NASHIK: Nashik City Municipal Commissioner and Administration Ramesh Pawar seem to be making special efforts to rejuvenate the Godavari River, a place of worship for devotees all over the world, as well as beautification of river banks. These efforts are also getting success, and at present, the Ganga Godavari Ghat seems to be an encroachment free area.

The commissioner has decided to make the Godavari pollution-free at a low cost. The problem can be solved by connecting the sewers to the main sewage treatment plants from the riverside bridges and roads so that the water from the city’s sewage centres does not mix with the river.

As the source of Godavari is near, care has to be taken that sewage water will not mix with the river at that place as well as up to Nashik. Gutter water can be purified by setting up a sewage treatment plant in the right place. The hyacinths issue can also be resolved. Our citizens are happy to see the rushing river in foreign lands. It also showed his love for experience and cleanliness.

Namani Goda helpful

Namani Goda project will be implemented for Godavari purification, for which a consultant will be appointed soon. Only then can this idea be implemented. Special efforts can be made in terms of the beautification of Godavari. The commissioner clarified that if a special type of decorative stall is made for flower and pooja vendors in every temple area along the riverbank, the devotees who come for darshan will also feel happy.

“Namami Goda project is a very important project for Nashik. The central government will provide Rs 1823 crore for this. If everything goes well, the Namami Goda project will change the face of the Ganga Godaghat area including Nashik city and it is believed that devotees from all over the world including Nashik residents will get a good experience in Nashik.” - Ramesh Pawar, Municipal Commissioner and Administration