Municipal Commissioner tables budget worth Rs 2361 cr

<p>NASHIK: Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav on Wednesday tabled a budget of Rs 2361.56 crore, including the provision of Rs 103 crore for NMC’s city bus service, Rs 13.24 crore for corporator’s fund and Rs 38.10 crore for a ward development fund, and provision of Rs 133 crore for education department for the financial year 2021-22 to the chairman of the standing committee of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). He also tabled a revised budget for the financial year 2020- 21. </p>.<p>Following discussions over the budget, chairperson Ganesh Gite approved the budget after incorporating members’ suggestions regarding development works and amendments. NMC has suffered a huge revenue loss due to the pandemic. Its getting reflected in the revised and new budget for the financial year 2021-22. The Municipal Commissioner made it clear that though tax pendency increased due to the pandemic, no tax hike has been made.</p><p> He also tabled the revised budget for the financial year 2020-21 with Rs 2239.37 crore as income and Rs 1985.51 crore as an expenditure. A budget for the new financial year got tabled with Rs 2361.56 crore as income and Rs 2359.48 crore as an expenditure. The Municipal Commissioner has emphasized over provisions for city bus service, health service, and education-related works. </p><p>The then Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game gave Rs 30 lakh as funds to each corporator last year. Each corporator will get Rs 10.50 lakh under the corporator’s fund and Rs 30 lakh under the ward development fund in the new financial year. Overall, the corporator will receive a total fund of Rs 40.50 lakh. Last year, the corporators had received a total fund of Rs 39.44 lakh.</p>