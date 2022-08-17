Municipal commissioner reviews road repair works

NASHIK: The rains have made a strong comeback after letting Nashikities enjoy the sunshine for a while. The continuous rains have led to creation of grave potholes on many streets, thus disrupting traffic and increasing the chances of accidents.

The potholes not only increase the accidents but also damage the vehicles severely. Therefore, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar reached the streets to review the road repair works and ordered the officials accordingly. He guided them to speed up the repair works while maintaining the quality of the roads.

He also inspected the cycle track between Trimbak Naka and Swatantra Veer Savarkar Swimming Pool and ordered the immediate removal of the illegally parked vehicles blocking the track. He asked officials to ensure citizens benefit from the cycle track.

He inspected the roads at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj square in Nashikroad and ordered immediate filling of potholes with GSB material. As the rains will recede, the workers should use asphalt for the repair works.

Jail Road and the road near the Divisional Commissioner’s office were also inspected. He suggested starting the tender process for a new road on this route. After inspecting the road from Bytco Chowk to Nandur Chowk, he asked the workers to remove the silt along the road. The commissioner also inspected Panchvati and Nashik West divisions.