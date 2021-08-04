Municipal Commissioner, Mayor engage in war of words

Nashik: Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav and Mayor Satish Kulkarni engaged in a war of words.

Mayor Satish Kulkarni had two days ago levelled allegations against officials from other services as well as the Municipal Commissioner and the administration. On this, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav on Tuesday said that if the Mayor has any evidence against the officers from other services, he should complain with the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The Mayor had two days ago alleged that the officers from other services had come to Nashik for tourism. He had also targeted the Municipal Commissioner over a loan of Rs 100 crore. Against this backdrop, the Municipal Commissioner also gave a blunt reply on Tuesday. “We are doing our work properly. As he is the people’s representatives he is proper in his place," he told reporters.

The battle between the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner which started with the issuance of Rs 100 crore bond, now seems to have intensified. The General Body Meeting discussed taking a loan of Rs 100 crore but did not give a list of works to be done using the loan, the Municipal Commissioner said.

He stated the Mayor's budget was received by the end of July. This will be reviewed and works on priority will be done. The issue of health would be important in this. Jadhav claimed that no work of the corporators was stopped even in the first and second waves of Corona. Though there is a possibility of a third wave, no work will be stopped.

The administration will take an appropriate decision regarding the allotment of lands on a BOT basis. The matter was discussed in the standing committee meeting and General Body Meeting. A proper decision will be taken after the proposal is received for administrative approval, the Municipal Commissioner indicated.