Municipal Commissioner Jadhav inspects Covid centre

NASHIK :

Newly appointed Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav on Thursday visited Covid care centre which has been set up at Thakkar’s Dome in city.

He inspected the centre and took information about t he facilities being provided here.

The A municipal commissioner Pravin Ashtikar, medical health officer Bapusaheb Nagargoje, Corona cell officer Dr Avesh Palod and others were also present on the occasion.

The Municipal Commissioner was also informed about the number of patients in the centre and facilities being provided to them.