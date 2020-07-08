Municipal Commissioner inspects Bytco hospital

Nashik: Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game on Tuesday visited new building of Bytco hospital in Nashik Road division and inspected the facilities here. He later visited Gosaviwadi area which has been declared as containment zone.

The Municipal Commissioner was accompanied by additional municipal commissioner Ashtikar, city engineer Sanjay Ghuge, Dr Avesh Palod, Dr Rajendra Tryambake and other officials.

The Municipal Commissioner also inspected Covid care centre in new building of fire brigade and held discussions with medical officials and personnel there. He later inspected proposed isolation centre in Bhakt Niwas behind Muktidham.

During his visit Game found to Gosaviwadi area he some shops opened. He instructed to take action against them. Citizens here complained that social distancing norm was being flouted, there was no regular sanitation and people were moving freely.

When asked about rising number of Covid-19 patients, Game stated that situation is under control. There is no reason for worry. A planning has been made to deal with higher number of cases. Everyone will get treatment. Arrangement of a total of 500 beds is being made at Nashik Road.