Municipal anniversary to be celebrated with various programs

NASHIK
Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) will celebrate its anniversay on November 7, 2022 and various programmes have been organized by the Municipal Corporation on this occasion.
Commissioner and Administrator Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar has organized Satyanarayan Puja in the morning in the administration department of Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan. On the same day, a cultural programme will be showcased at Kalidas Kalamandir at 6.30 pm. Officials, employees, and Commissioner will participate in this programme.
On this occasion, six departmental office buildings along with the headquarters of Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan and Kalidas Theater will be illuminated. On Sunday (6th) morning at 10 am, a cricket match will be played by municipal officials and employees at Hutatma Anant Kanhere ground.