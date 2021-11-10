Mundan agitations in front of ST headquarters

NASHIK: It seems that in Nashik, there is no sign of an end to the strike of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees. This morning, the protesters were seen shaving their heads and insisting on their demands. Even on the third day of the strike, Tuesday, there is a picture that the bus did not leave any of the depots in Nashik district.

Employees of all depots in the district have joined the strike. The strike, called on Sunday evening, continued for a third day on Tuesday. Passengers’ problems have increased due to the closure. Citizens are travelling in their private vehicles and those who do not have any option at travelling with private transport vehicles.

Outside the entrance of the ST Corporation headquarters at N D Patel Road, various organizations are carrying out agitation. This movement has also been supported by various political parties, unions. Passengers have expressed outrage over the strike during the festive season.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, in front of the divisional office of the Transport Corporation at ND Patel Road in Nashik, the employees protested against the government by shaving their heads.

Speaking on the occasion, the employees said that the government is harassing the employees of the State Transport Corporation without any reason. If the demands of the workers are met by the government immediately, the agitation can be withdrawn in a short time.

Private operators hike rates

*Passengers paying triple the fare that of ST buses

The effect of the strike of ST workers in some places in the state has now spread to Nashik. With the closure of bus services in almost all the depots in the city, the pockets of the commuters are been slashed by the private vehicle transporters. The private players are taking triple the fare that of the ST buses fare.

Because of the uncertainty about when the strike, many passengers are travelling in the available vehicles and on the fare they would ask for without waiting for the buses to start.

On the one hand, passengers are suffering due to the disruption of bus services. On the other hand, ST Corporation is also facing a big financial blow.

On Monday, the employees were on a hunger strike in Peth Road Workshop, Panchavati Depot, Divisional Controller’s Office, Highway Bus Stand, old CBS premises in Nashik to demand a merger of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation with the state government.

Meanwhile, a common man from rural areas who came to Nashik on the occasion of Diwali was stuck as no means of transport were available.

The only way to reach the village by private vehicle is to get the vehicle stopped at Mumbai-Agra highway.

An elderly from Dundhe Talwade in Baglan taluka near the Bali Mandir area said that he had come to see his grandchildren for Diwali, but a sudden strike has stopped him to get to the village.

“We did not get the bus, so we went back home. But, since there is work in the field, we have to do something to get home today. At that time, a vehicle from a private company from Nashik came here. This person got a place on a bus saying that he wants to reach Malegaon quickly, but he is charging too much”, said the elderly.