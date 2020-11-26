Mumbai remembers 26/11 martyrs

<p><strong>Mumbai</strong></p><p>On the 12th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks, the metropolis today (Thursday) paid homage to the martyrs and victims felled by bullets and brave-hearts who helped save and secure the city from the assault by 10 Pakistani terrorists.</p> .<p>Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led the state by solemnly laying wreaths at the new Martyrs’ Memorial erected inside the Mumbai Police Commissionerate premises near Crawford Market in south Mumbai.</p><p>Among those who were present, included Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Director-General of Police Subodh Jaiswal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and other officers.</p><p>A large number of Police personnel also paid homage to their colleagues who had been martyred in the terror attacks carried out at key locations in south Mumbai, with a special thought for Tukaram G. Omble, who sacrificed his life in nabbing the sole terrorist Ajmal Amir Kasab alive early on Nov 27, 2008.</p><p>Other in memoriams were held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, Hotel Oberoi, the Chabad House, Cama Hospital, and the Leopold Café, all among the sites brutally targeted by the attackers who left a total 166 dead and over 300 injured.</p><p>For the first time in 12 years, the memorial function was held at the new Martyrs Memorial built recently at the Mumbai Police Commissionerate premises after it was shifted from the Mumbai Police Gymkhana at Marine Drive, where tunneling work of the ongoing coastal road project is underway.</p>