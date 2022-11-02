Mumbai pattern for Nashik to prevent traffic jams: CP

Nashik

Hinting at the implementation of the Mumbai pattern to prevent traffic jams in Nashik, Commissioner of Police Jayant Naiknaware while talking to media persons yesterday said that there has been a discussion with Mumbai Police Commissioner to prevent traffic congestion in Nashik city. CP Naiknaware was speaking at the press conference held at Bhishmaraj Bam auditorium in Police Headquarters.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pournima Chaugule, Deputy Commissioner (Circle 1) Amol Tambe, and senior inspector central crime branch Anchal Mudgal were present. Speaking on this occasion, CP Naiknaware said that the city of Nashik is currently facing the problem of traffic congestion. For that, a discussion has been held with the Mumbai Police Commissioner on the background of traffic control in Mumbai and a team from Mumbai will come to Nashik and guide the traffic branch here and try to solve the traffic problems. He said that currently 25 to 30 black spots have been identified in the city and a solution plan will be drawn up soon. He also said that special changes will be made to prevent traffic congestion at Mumbai Naka, Dwarka and Indira Nagar underpasses.

Speaking on the subject of love jihad, he said that no incident of love jihad has taken place in Nashik yet. Night patrols by the police have been increased to prevent crime in the city. Along with this, the circular issued by the earlier commissioner is still in operation.