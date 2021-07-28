Mumbai-Nashik highway in a dilapidated state

NASHIK: The road from Bortemba to Igatpuri on the Nashik-Mumbai National Highway No 3 was completed by just two months ago. However, this road has not sustained for two months after its repairs. There are many potholes on the road and it is becoming difficult to drive. Doubts arise in the minds of motorists as to whether they are actually traveling on the national highway leading to the city of Mumbai, which connects the capital of Maharashtra and the financial capital of the country.

Nashik-Igatpuri-Mumbai is a very important and busy national highway. Numerous vehicles come and go on this road for work during the day. While the Central and State Governments are spending crores of rupees on roads and highways to make the journey of the people more comfortable, the citizens are angrily questioning whether the funds are being diverted elsewhere.