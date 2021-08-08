Mumbai-Nagpur high-speed railway: Ensure micro-level planning to benefit Nashik: Minister

Nashik: The project of Mumbai-Nagpur High Speed ​​Railway Corridor Bullet Train is proposed along the Samruddhi Highway with the full support of Nashik district. Also, as the route of the project will pass through Sinnar and Igatpuri talukas, the district has been instructed to submit a detailed plan of the project for its maximum benefit.

A preliminary meeting on ‘Mumbai-Nagpur High Speed ​​Railway Corridor Land Acquisition’ was held at the Collectorate. At that time Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal was speaking. MP Hemant Godse, MLA Manikrao Kokate, MLA Hiraman Khoskar, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, representatives of National High Speed ​​Rail Corporation Ltd were present on the occasion.

Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, Nashik district has always given priority to development. Therefore, planning on micro level should be done for how this project will benefit Nashik.

As the project passes through Igatpuri and Sinnar talukas, it is necessary to acquire land in any village other than Samruddhi Highway. The Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has instructed the concerned to hold a meeting with the District Collector and the people’s representatives of the concerned talukas to take a decision in this regard.

Representatives of National High Speed ​​Rail Corporation Ltd should submit a detailed plan of the route of Mumbai-Nagpur High Speed ​​Railway Corridor Bullet Train in Nashik district. Also, the availability of options should be presented so that there are no problems while acquiring land, instructed the minister.

A meeting will soon be held with the concerned taluka people’s representatives, officials of National High Speed ​​Rail Corporation to discuss the technical issues of the Mumbai-Nagpur High Speed ​​Railway Corridor Bullet Train project. Also, while acquiring land, care will be taken that no injustice will be done to the farmers, said District Collector Suraj Mandhare.