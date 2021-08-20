Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train survey begins

NASHIK: The survey started for the proposed High-Speed Rail Corridor between Mumbai and Nagpur. The proposed bullet train project will pass through Thane, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalana, Buldhana, Washim, Amravati, Wardha and Nagpur. The railway ministry has offered a job to prepare a Detailed Project Report or DPR of eight High Speed Rail Corridors in the country to National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited.

The company has informed that the preparation of the DPR of Nagpur-Mumbai and other projects in the country is in progress. Like the Nagpur-Samruddhi corridor, the 739-km Mumbai-Nagpur High-Speed Rail Corridor will pass through ten districts.

There will be a total of 14 stations on the route and 1245.61 hectares of land from 387 villages in 28 talukas will be acquired for this. There will be halts at Thane, Shahapur, Ghoti Budruk, Nashik, Shirdi, Aurangabad, Jalana, Mehakar, Malegaon, Karanja Lad, Pulgaon, Wardha, Khapri and Anjani.