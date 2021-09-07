Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund to head caretaker Taliban govt

Kabul
The Taliban today (Tuesday) announced a caretaker cabinet to lead the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund as head of the government, and Mullah Baradar as one of the deputies.
Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanekzai will be a deputy in Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Sirajuddin Haqqani as Interior Minister.
The Defence Minister will be Mullah Yaqoob.
The announcements were made by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid at a press conference today (Tuesday) evening.
He said that the cabinet is a temporary measure to run the government and that the Taliban will hold talks to make it more inclusive.
Asked about the demonstrations, Mujahid termed the protests “illegal” and said now that a government has been formed then the people can put up their grievances to it.
To a question on the Taliban militia attacking journalists covering the protests, he reiterated that the protests are illegal and asked journalists not to cover such incidents.