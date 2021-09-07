Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund to head caretaker Taliban govt

Kabul

The Taliban today (Tuesday) announced a caretaker cabinet to lead the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund as head of the government, and Mullah Baradar as one of the deputies.

Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanekzai will be a deputy in Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Sirajuddin Haqqani as Interior Minister.

The Defence Minister will be Mullah Yaqoob.

The announcements were made by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid at a press conference today (Tuesday) evening.