MUHS PG exam begin

NASHIK: The written examinations of postgraduate courses in Maharashtra University of Health Sciences for summer session 2021 began. The written examinations are being conducted for medical, dental, ayurved, unani, homoeopathy, nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, informed Dr. Ajit Pathak, examination controller.

A total of 3,888 students have appeared for this. In addition, examinations for MBBS final and first-year MBBS course (old syllabus) are also being conducted. A total of 374 students have appeared for the examination in the old course. The examinations are being held at 57 centres in the state.