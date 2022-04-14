MUHS invites applications for Summer Internship Programme

The MUHS has provided opportunities for the students of the affiliated colleges to develop theoretical knowledge and practical skills in research, scientific experiments and other vocational skills along with academic studies. The scheme was launched by the university with the objective of helping students to establish real life experience and professional relationships in a reputed institution.

Students will study research, clinical research, naturopathy, yoga, ayurveda, panchakarma, medical biometrics, medical technology, social commitment, ethics, environmental health sciences, medical management, epidemiology, biostatistics, molecular biology, bioinformatic.

The courses will also include moderate communication with patients and relatives of patients, social health and education, policy and management, medical discipline, aspects of psychotherapy and social utility, psychiatry, nutrition and dietetics, biomedical engineering, medical technology, traditional health care systems, prevention of aging.

Students will be provided information and education on holistic approach to healthy lifestyle, electronic medical records, population and health issues in rural areas, awareness about blood donation in society, blood bank, use of nanotechnology in health sector, counseling on genetic diseases etc.

Students of first, second and third year of various faculties of the university will be able to submit online application for summer internship admission from the website of the university. After being selected, the students will get Rs. 2500 per week as scholarship.

The duration of the SIP will be around two to four weeks. Students who complete the summer internship at the Summer Internship Programme Center as directed by the University will be awarded an online certificate by the University.

The Admission Notification for Online Admission Process of SIP during Summer Vacations of AY-2022 to be conducted at various SIP Centers enrolled by MUHS is hereby notified for the sake of desirous candidates up to 3rd year ongoing who are currently admitted in undergraduate Health Science Curriculum in a college affiliated to MUHS, Nashik.