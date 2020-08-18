MSRTC's smart card scheme gets extension

NASHIK :

Against the backdrop of Covid-19, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) or ST Corporation's 'smart card' scheme was extended till August 15, 2020, earlier.

But now, considering the current situation, the scheme has been extended again till November 30, 2020.



The state government through ST Corporation gives concession in passenger fare from 33% to 100% to about 27 different social groups. The ST has launched a scheme to issue smart cards linked to Aadhaar Card numbers to the concerned beneficiaries to avail the benefits of this concession scheme.

Accordingly, the process of issuing smart cards to senior citizens and other beneficiaries is underway in every ST depot.



However, due to Covid-19, the scheme has been extended till November 30, 2020. Concessions will be applicable to the passengers in the areas where ST buses are running as before, informed the ST Corporation.

From December 1, the smart card will also be mandatory for senior citizens to travel in State Transport Corporation buses.

