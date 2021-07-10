MSRTC to suffer a revenue loss of Rs 1.5 cr

NASHIK: With Ashadi Ekadashi just a few days away, the government has decided to cancel Pandharpur Wari for the second year in a row as the prevalence of Corona continues in the state. As a result, t h e Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will suffer a major financial blow. It will have to suffer a revenue loss of around Rs 1.5 crore.

Every year thousands of Warakaris participate in the Wari, while many go by MSRTC buses as well as private vehicles. Those Warkaris who cannot go to Pandharpur on foot, do Wari by bus. Ashadi and Kartiki Ekadashi are celebrated by millions of Warakaris. Also, many devotees from different districts including Nashik visit Pandharpur on both Ekadashi of Shukla and Krishna Paksha of the month.

The special service of MSRTC is preferred by the Warakaris. For the second year in a row, Ashadi Wari has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The palanquin of Saint Nivruttinath Maharaj at Trimbakeshwar is also included. Two years ago, in 2019, 33,076 passengers had boarded 240 buses from Nashik district in 1,221 rounds. The MSRTC had earned Rs 1. 61 crore from this.

However, this year, the MSRTC will face a loss of crores of rupees. Meanwhile, the MSRTC has been at a loss for several years. In addition, the MSRTC has to bear the brunt of Corona. Even in the second wave of the Corona, the transport service was closed for about two-and-a-half months. As a result, the financial position of the Corporation has deteriorated further. Now that Ashadi Wari has been cancelled, Lalpari will be in a financial crisis.