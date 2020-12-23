MSRTC to auction scrapped buses

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: As the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is under financial distress, it has decided to sell the scrap material available at various bus depots. It will auction old buses, mini buses, aluminum sheets, scrap metal, and other parts. </p>.<p>A process regarding this has begun, and information about this has been made available on the official website of MSRTC - Government e-Auction System Auction ID 2020 MH-7831. For the first time, MSRTC is conducting an auction on its own, and earlier, it was conducting auctions through a private contractor.</p><p> It is looking for various sources of income. Therefore, for the first time, MSRTC is going to hold an auction on its own to get financial support. Due to lockdown, the auction got delayed till December. MSRTC was holding auctions every year. About a year and a half after the last auction took place on April 19, the MSRTC is conducting the auction one again.</p><p> More than 200 lots of various parts of the vehicle, including spare parts, tyres, batteries, plates, springs, radiators, iron, barrels, gearboxes, and starters are ready to get sold, and the auction process will soon help MSRTC to earn revenue.</p>