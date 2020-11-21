MSRTC suffers huge revenue loss

<p><strong>Nashik:</strong> Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has suffered a huge revenue loss in view of the Coronavirus outbreak in state. Though the bus service has been started phasewise during the unlock phase, there is no expected response by passengers for the service. As a result, MSRTC revenue has largely been impacted.</p>.<p>MSRTC has suffered loss worth crores of rupees due to Coronavirus. Currently, the loss is over 6,500 crore. It is difficult to pay salaries of employees, to manage expenditure on diesel and other expenses. The employees had to choose option of agitation to get salaries for August, September and October and to get ex-gratia amount for Diwali.</p><p> MSRTC is one of the biggest road transport corporations in the country, which daily ferries over 65 lakh commuters in its fleet comprising around 18,000 buses. MSRTC is one of the largest government-owned transport undertakings in the county with a fleet of over 18,000 buses. In 1948, the first bus service was launched to connect Pune with Ahmednagar district. </p><p>Around 67 lakh population of the state travel by bus. It is considered as lifeline of poor, farmer and common people. The commuter tax rate in Maharashtra is 17.5%, while it is 7.52% in Gujarat. It is difficult for MSRTC to face private and unauthorized passenger traffic. MSRTC employees in Maharashtra are receiving very less payment compared to other states.</p>