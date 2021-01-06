MSRTC starts special service for religious place

Nashik: The Nashik division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has started a special bus service for the devotees to visit religious place.

A special bus has also been announced and Shivshahi bus will be provided on this route for the convenience of the passengers. The ST Corporation has appealed to the tourists to take advantage of this special bus.

The ST Corporation has started Bhadra Maruti Darshan special bus service for those who are interested in religious tourism. The bus will leave from the Thakkar’s Bazaar every Saturday. In this tour the bus will visit at Khultabad, Ellora and Ghrishneshwar temple.

The bus will leave at 7 am on Saturday. After this the bus will return to Nashik again.A fare of Rs 795 has been fixed for this special bus journey and for senior citizens it will be Rs 400. An additional charge of Rs 10 for reservation has been fixed.

The code NSK CBS TO NSK CBS VIA KUTB can be used to make reservations in the computer reservation system. The ST Corporation has appealed to the tourists to take advantage of this special bus.