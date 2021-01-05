Deshdoot Times

MSRTC shuts Shivshahi AC bus service

Poor response from passengers
MSRTC shuts Shivshahi AC bus service
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
msrtc
Shivshahi AC service shuts down
Poor response
High fare rates
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com