MSRTC rolls out VRS scheme

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) or ST Corporation has rolled out a voluntary retirement scheme for its employees. Those officers and employees who have completed 50 years of age by June 30 will be eligible for the scheme. It is understood that this move will save Rs 100 crore per month. MSRTC is facing a serious financial crisis this year. It is facing a financial crunch for the last 8 months due to the outbreak of Covid-19.</p><p> In addition, the issue of salaries of employees has become serious, and MSRTC currently depends on the government’s special financial package. In view of this, MSRTC has rolled out a voluntary retirement scheme for its employees as the additional employees are burdened the finances of the MSRTC as compared to the 98,000 employees. As many as 27,000 employees and officers are currently eligible under the scheme. The decision will be taken at the level of the MSRTC board of directors regarding employees and officers who will be 50 years of age from July 1 to December 31.</p>